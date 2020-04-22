 

Covid-19 death toll climbs to 65 as 7 new deaths reported in SA

2020-04-22 21:16

Alex Mitchley

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize. (Alet Pretorius/Gallo)

Seven more people have died of Covid-19 in the country, with the death toll increasing to 65, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday evening.  

In a statement, he said five of the latest deaths occurred in the Western Cape, while the other two were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal.

"We express our condolences to the affected families and appreciate the health workers who treated these patients," Mkhize added.

The number of confirmed cases in the country increased by 170, which put the latest number of positive cases at 3 636.

According to Mkhize, the number of tests done had increased, with 6 868 conducted in the last 24 hours. The number of tests conducted to date stands at 133 774.

Gauteng remains the epicentre with 1 224 confirmed cases followed by the Western Cape with 1 079. KwaZulu-Natal has recorded 758 cases.

