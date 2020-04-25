 

Covid-19 death toll climbs to 86 after 7 new deaths reported

2020-04-25 21:42

Alex Mitchley

The Covid-19 death toll has risen to 86 after seven more deaths were reported, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday evening.

Four were recorded in the Eastern Cape, two in the Western Cape and one in Limpopo.

The number of confirmed positive cases nationally also increased by 141, with 4 361 people testing positive for the virus.

Mkhize said the number of tests conducted to date sat at 161 004, of which 8 614 were done in the last 24 hours.

Cases by province

The Western Cape has the highest number of cases (1 514), followed by Gauteng (1 304) and KwaZulu-Natal (847).

The Eastern Cape has recorded 488 cases and Free State 111.

Limpopo (30), the North West (28), Mpumalanga (23) and the Northern Cape (16) have the least amount of confirmed cases.

World Malaria Day

Meanwhile, with World Malaria Day falling on Friday, Mkhize said while current efforts have gone towards fighting Covid-19, one should dare not lose sight of the determination to fight malaria.  

"The World Health Organisation has made an all-important call to minimise disruptions to malaria prevention and treatment services during the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.

