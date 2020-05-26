 

Covid-19: Death toll hits 524 as cases rise to 24 264

2020-05-26 23:05

Jenni Evans

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

The first person between the ages of 10 to 19 has been recorded as having died with Covid-19 in South Africa as the death toll increased to 524 in the past 24 hours, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.  

This means 43 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. 

It brings to three the number of people under the age of 19 - two of whom were in the 0 to 9 age group. 

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa was 24 264 on Tuesday and the number of recoveries stands at 12 741. 

This translates to a 53% recovery rate.

Mkhize said, however, that a shortage of testing kits meant that fewer tests were conducted - 9 214 - in the past 24 hours. 

Of those, 6 147 were conducted in private facilities, and 3 067 in private.

The total number of tests so far is 605 991.

"As a country we are now facing a challenge with the global shortage of testing reagents," said Mkhize.

"We understand it is becoming a challenge to many other countries. We are, however, continuing our efforts to secure these reagents from different suppliers all over the world."

The 50-59 age-group recorded 130 fatalities, and 24,8% of the cases, while the 60-69 age group recorded 140 fatalities and 26,7% of the cases. 

Covid-19 ages

Death toll breakdown. (Supplied by the Department of Health)

 The province with the highest number of fatalities remains the Western Cape. 

Covid-19, May 26

Provincial breakdown. (Supplied by the Department of Health)

coronavirus update
