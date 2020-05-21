 

Covid-19 death toll increases to 369 as 30 more fatalities reported

2020-05-21 17:11

Alex Mitchley

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 30 new Covid-19-related deaths, with the toll now standing at 369 as of 21 May.

In a statement, Mkhize expressed his condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thanked the healthcare workers who treated them.

According to the latest statistics, the Western Cape has recorded the most fatalities, registering 235 Covid-19 related deaths. The Eastern Cape has recorded 50 deaths and KwaZulu-Natal 46, while 27 people have died due to the virus in Gauteng.

READ | SA records first neonatal death - a 2-day-old premature baby

On Wednesday evening, Mkhize confirmed the country's first neonatal death related to Covid-19.

The two-day-old premature baby had lung difficulties that required ventilation support immediately after birth, News24 reported.

"The mother had tested positive for Covid-19 and the child subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 as well. It is important to appreciate the complexities of the underlying condition of prematurity," Mkhize said.

On Thursday, he announced an increase of 1 134 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, taking the total to 19 137 recorded cases in the country.

A total of 525 433 tests have been conducted to date, with 18 572 tests done in the past 24 hours, Mkhize said.

Breakdown of total confirmed cases to date

The Western Cape has recorded 12 153 confirmed cases, 63.5% of the total cases.

Gauteng has recorded 2 453 confirmed cases, 12.8% of the total cases.

The Eastern Cape has recorded 2 324 confirmed cases, 12.1% of the total cases.

KwaZulu-Natal has recorded 1 693 confirmed cases, 8.8% of the total cases.

The Free State has recorded 184 confirmed cases, 1% of the total cases.

Limpopo has recorded 121 confirmed cases, 0.6% of the total cases.

Mpumalanga has recorded 95 confirmed cases, 0.5% of the total cases.

The North West has recorded 77 confirmed cases, 0.4% of the total cases.

The Northern Cape has recorded 37 confirmed cases, 0.2% of the total cases.

Read more on:    zweli mkhize  |  coronavirus
