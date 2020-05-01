 

Covid-19: Death toll rises to 116, with 2 382 recoveries recorded

2020-05-01 22:50

Canny Maphanga

The number of Covid-19-related deaths has risen to 116, with 13 new fatalities recorded, the Department of Health announced on Friday night.

In a statement, the department said recoveries had risen to 2 382 as of Wednesday.

The latest number of positive cases stands at 5 951, with 217 522 tests having been conducted across the country.

Those who reportedly died were from Gauteng, the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

"As we have undertaken to only report fully verify deaths, we would like to indicate that there has been a delay in assessing and verifying some of those reports," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Friday.

The Western Cape remains the hotspot with 2 507 cases and 641 recoveries followed by Gauteng with 1 507 cases and 948 recoveries and KwaZulu-Natal with 1 006 cases and 372 recoveries.

The remaining provincial breakdown:

Eastern Cape: 691 cases and 254 recoveries.

Free State: 118 cases and 95 recoveries.

Limpopo: 34 cases and 25 recoveries.

Mpumalanga: 35 cases and 18 recoveries.

North West: 35 cases and 16 recoveries.

Northern Cape: 18 cases and 13 recoveries.

Total: 5 951 cases and 2 382 recoveries.

Read more on:    department of health  |  coronavirus
2020-05-01 21:30

