Covid-19: Death toll rises to 116, with 2 382 recoveries recorded

The number of Covid-19-related deaths has risen to 116, with 13 new fatalities recorded, the Department of Health announced on Friday night.
In a statement, the department said recoveries had risen to 2 382 as of Wednesday.
The latest number of positive cases stands at 5 951, with 217 522 tests having been conducted across the country.
Those who reportedly died were from Gauteng, the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
"As we have undertaken to only report fully verify deaths, we would like to indicate that there has been a delay in assessing and verifying some of those reports," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Friday.
The Western Cape remains the hotspot with 2 507 cases and 641 recoveries followed by Gauteng with 1 507 cases and 948 recoveries and KwaZulu-Natal with 1 006 cases and 372 recoveries.
The remaining provincial breakdown:
Eastern Cape: 691 cases and 254 recoveries.
Free State: 118 cases and 95 recoveries.
Limpopo: 34 cases and 25 recoveries.
Mpumalanga: 35 cases and 18 recoveries.
North West: 35 cases and 16 recoveries.
Northern Cape: 18 cases and 13 recoveries.
Total: 5 951 cases and 2 382 recoveries.