 

Covid-19 death toll surges to 238, as number of positive cases rises to 12 739

2020-05-14 21:44

Ntwaagae Seleka

The number of people who have died of Covid-19 in the country has risen to 238.

The Western Cape has recorded 12 more deaths, bringing the number of deaths in the province to 129.

It is currently the epicentre of the virus in South Africa, with 56% of the total number of positive cases being found in the province.

"We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who cared for the deceased," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Thursday evening.

He added the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa was now sitting at 12 739 after 665 new infections were recorded, saying there were 5 676 recoveries.

About 403 018 tests have been conducted, with 16 666 done in the last 24-hour cycle. Of those tests, 204 701 were conducted at public health institutions and 198 317 in the private sector.

The Western Cape has recorded the most coronavirus-positive cases with 7 235, Gauteng has 2 135 and the Eastern Cape 1 569.

KwaZulu-Natal - which recorded the first positive case in the country on 5 March, has 1 444 cases.

Read more on:    coronavirus
