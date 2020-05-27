 

Covid-19: Dis-Chem at Ballito mall shuts down after staff member tests positive

2020-05-27 17:58

Kaveel Singh

(Johanes Christo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(Johanes Christo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Dis-Chem pharmacy at the Ballito Junction mall has been shut down after a member of staff at the pharmaceutical retail giant tested positive for Covid-19.

"We can confirm that one of our staff members has tested positive for Covid-19, but we have ensured that the risk of infection has limited transmission to anyone else, thanks to the rigorous preventative health and safety protocols we have implemented," the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

READ | Limpopo hatches plan to deal with Covid-19 cases in mining towns

They said precautions included ensuring daily temperature checks, social distancing, the use of masks, deep cleaning of the entire store with special attention to high-touch areas, sanitiser and protective perspex sheets at tills. 

Decontamination

"In addition, we have just completed a full professional decontamination and sanitisation of the store. We are in close contact with the Department of Health and are working towards reopening Dis-Chem Ballito Junction."

Close contacts of the affected person were immediately identified, placed in self-isolation and were being monitored, Dis-Chem said.

INFOGRAPHICS | Sharp drop in Covid-19 testing because of test kit shortage

"We have worked closely with the Department of Health throughout the lockdown period. The department has reviewed our protocols and confirmed that we are taking appropriate, swift action to contain the spread of the virus."

Stringent trading safety measures remained a top priority at the store. 

"These include limiting the number of customers in the store so that we can ensure appropriate social distancing and sanitising of every trolley before it is used," the statement read.

In mid-April, News24 reported that 24 staff members at the Dis-Chem branch at Retail Park, Boksburg tested positive for Covid-19.

At the time, Dis-Chem said all the of 132 employees did not have any symptoms.

Toward the end of April, News24 also reported that two employees at Dis-Chem in BluBird Shopping Centre, Johannesburg had tested positive for Covid-19.

Read more on:    dis-chem  |  durban  |  lockdown  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SANDF probe clears soldiers of killing Collins Khosa, saying he was only 'pushed and clapped'

2020-05-27 17:46

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Let it snow! Sutherland experiences first snow of 2020
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:12 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Prince Albert 16:45 PM
Road name: R328 Swartberg Pass

More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 41 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 