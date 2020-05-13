 

Covid-19: eNCA mourns loss of cameraman Lungile Tom, 45

2020-05-13 11:45
eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom. (

eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom. ( (Nadine Theron, Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An eNCA cameraman has died after contracting Covid-19, the company has confirmed.

Lungile Tom, 45, died on Wednesday morning. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday with coronavirus symptoms and his results were confirmed on Tuesday night, the company said in a communique.

Tom, who had been with the news channel since December 2013, previously worked at CNBC Africa.

"Lungile was known for his larger than life personality and his dedication to his craft. His buoyant laughter will be sorely missed," the comminique read.

He is survived by a wife and children.

"In adherence to government regulations, we have disinfected and closed the affected floor at the Cape Town offices. The company has informed the Department of Labour, and in the meanwhile instituted a tracing and tracking process," the company said.

"All employees who have had contact with Lungile have been advised to stay at home, will be tested and go into self-isolation."

Colleagues mourned his loss on social media too.

More to follow.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen

Read more on:    enca  |  health  |  media  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Unwarranted personal attacks' from Presidency shuts down debate on NCCC - Craig Watt-Pringle

52 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | CT company uses plants to create antigens to test for Covid-19
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Epping 12:12 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 10:01 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
One person bags R48k in the Daily Lotto draw 2020-05-12 21:40 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 