Covid-19: eNCA mourns loss of cameraman Lungile Tom, 45

An eNCA cameraman has died after contracting Covid-19, the company has confirmed.

Lungile Tom, 45, died on Wednesday morning. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday with coronavirus symptoms and his results were confirmed on Tuesday night, the company said in a communique.

Tom, who had been with the news channel since December 2013, previously worked at CNBC Africa.

"Lungile was known for his larger than life personality and his dedication to his craft. His buoyant laughter will be sorely missed," the comminique read.

He is survived by a wife and children.

"In adherence to government regulations, we have disinfected and closed the affected floor at the Cape Town offices. The company has informed the Department of Labour, and in the meanwhile instituted a tracing and tracking process," the company said.

"All employees who have had contact with Lungile have been advised to stay at home, will be tested and go into self-isolation."

Colleagues mourned his loss on social media too.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen