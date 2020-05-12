 

Covid-19 halts disciplinary proceedings against teachers

2020-05-12 21:40

Jan Gerber

(Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

(Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Covid-19 pandemic has put a halt on the South African Council for Educators' (SACE) disciplinary procedures against teachers, but the council's CEO expressed her concern about "very serious psycho-social issues" to Parliament.

SACE on Tuesday presented their annual performance plan to the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education and the Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture.

SACE CEO Ella Mokgalane told the committees that, under the Covid-19 lockdown period, the investigations and disciplinary hearings "will not be executed as planned due to the inevitability of social contact, travelling by teachers and learners, as well accessibility of learners as witnesses during school closure.

READ | Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss NCCC terms of service

"This may contribute to a very slow turnaround time, rolling over many cases to the next financial year, and delaying justice on the part of the children," reads her presentation.

'Very complex'

"An assessment of online sessions, such as video link and its admissibility were explored. However, its disadvantages outweigh the advantages, particularly the reliance of a regulatory enquiry approach, which seeks to put the conduct of an educator accused of professional conduct to the test, and children are involved as witnesses.

"This often makes virtual systems of prosecuting cases very complex to conduct."

She added that there were legal questions about the admissibility of virtual testimony.

READ | Covid-19: How it will shape the future, according to scientists, economists and political minds

She said parents refused to release their children for hearings during the lockdown.

She asked the MPs to consider giving SACE "more teeth" - as they may sanction teachers, but some simply move on to other schools.

"We have a very serious psycho-social issue within the teaching profession," she said.

She told the committee of a case where a female teacher would cut students with a razor, after penetrating them with a vibrator.

"That is some of the things… you can say you are dealing with psychopaths, with people existing in a different world." 

Read more on:    sace  |  lockdown  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA house price growth drops again - but for some, it's the chance to find a dream home

2020-05-12 21:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | CT company uses plants to create antigens to test for Covid-19
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:04 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 17:57 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
One person bags R48k in the Daily Lotto draw 59 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 