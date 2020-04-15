Covid-19 in SA: 7 people die in less than a week

Seven people have died of the coronavirus in less than a week, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday, bringing the number of fatalities across the country to 34.



This as 91 new infections were confirmed, taking the number of infections to 2 506 nationwide.

Mkhize said six of the seven fatalities were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal.

Two women, aged 73 and 79, died on Monday. The first suffered from diabetes and hypertension, while the other woman’s comorbidities were unknown.

On Sunday, a 91-year-old man died. He had suffered from diabetes.

Last Friday, a 71-year-old woman with diabetes, hypertension and renal failure died as well as a 79-year-old man with unknown conditions.

Last Thursday, an 86-year-old woman diagnosed with hypertension died.

One fatality was recorded in Gauteng on Monday when a 50-year-old asthmatic man died.

Mkhize said the deaths date back from 9 April as the numbers were revised after checking the patients' symptoms as they had been admitted for different illnesses.

Gauteng now has a confirmed 930 infected persons, the Western Cape 657, KwaZulu-Natal 519, Eastern Cape 199, Free State 97, Limpopo 25, North West 23, Mpumalanga 22, Northern Cape 16 and 18 cases are unallocated.