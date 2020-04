A general view of people testing for Covid-19 at Cape Town clinic. (Gallo Images/Jacques Stander)

The number of coronavirus cases has risen by 251, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday night.

According to Mkhize, positive cases have increased from 2 783 on Friday to 3 034 on Saturday, with 108 021 tests conducted.

Two more deaths have been recorded, bringing the total to 52.

Gauteng now has 1 101 confirmed cases, the Western Cape 836, KwaZulu-Natal 604, Eastern Cape 270, Free State 100, Limpopo 26, North West 24, Mpumalanga 25, Northern Cape 16, and 32 cases were unallocated.