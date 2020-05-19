Covid-19 in SA: Death toll surges past 300, 17 200 cases

The Covid-19 death toll rose to 312 on Tuesday after 26 more people were confirmed to have died from the virus, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

The Northern Cape has reported its first death.

The number of cases rose by 767 to 17 200, with the Western Cape still being the epicentre with 10 639 cases - accounting for a massive 61% of the country's total cases.

The Western Cape is followed by Gauteng with 2 361 cases and the Eastern Cape with 2 135.

Mkhize said, however, that 7 960 people have recovered. There have been 488 609 tests conducted.