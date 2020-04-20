 

Covid-19: Inmate at Worcester prison tests positive

2020-04-20 21:26

Alex Mitchley

(John Moore/Getty Images)

(John Moore/Getty Images)

The Worcester Correctional Centre in the Western Cape has become the second prison in South Africa where an inmate has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement on Monday, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said the number of confirmed cases of the virus across various correctional facilities has increased to 111.

The department's spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said all the new cases emanate from the Worcester Correctional Centre, where 11 more officials and an inmate have tested positive for the virus.

READ | 9 more prison officials test positive for coronavirus

As of Monday evening, a total of 16 officials and one prisoner have tested positive at the Worcester facility.

Other cases

The first prison, which saw inmates contracting the virus, was the East London Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape.

Nxumalo said confirmed cases in the Eastern Cape remained the same, with 31 officials and 56 inmates.

All 56 inmates and 30 officials are from the East London prison, while one official at the St. Albans Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth also tested positive.

News24 previously reported that the outbreak of the virus at the East London prison emanated from an official working at the female section of the prison.

The second positive case was confirmed on 8 April, after an official, who sought out the services of a private laboratory, received her results.

READ | SA prisons scramble to isolate Covid-19 cases as infections spread

In Limpopo, two officials have tested positive for Covid-19, while, in Pretoria, one official at the DCS head office has also been infected.

"DCS remains committed to enforce measures to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 in all our centres. We will continue drawing from the expertise of the Department of Health to provide necessary quality healthcare to those in need," Nxumalo said.

coronavirus
