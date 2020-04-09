Covid-19: Joburg has almost a quarter of the country's positive cases - Gauteng premier

Johannesburg has almost a quarter of the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the country, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced on Thursday, describing the city as the province's epicentre of the deadly pandemic.

"As of 8 April 2020, Johannesburg is the epicentre of Covid-19 in Gauteng with 440 cases," Makhura said at a virtual press briefing.

Nationally, there are 1 845 positive cases and 18 deaths.

The briefing was held to give an update since the provincial government launched mass screenings and testing. READ | 'I want to know if I have coronavirus or not' - A few brave people turn up at Tembisa mobile testing station

He said 26 841 people have been screened since the lockdown and out of that figure, 4 440 displayed symptoms and were referred for testing.

"We launched screening in Stjwetla, Alexandra – 1 693 people [were] screened. Out of those, 201 were tested and only one person tested positive. That person is now in quarantine," he added.