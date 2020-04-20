 

Covid-19: Khayelitsha metro police branch closes after employee tests positive

2020-04-20 19:08

Jenni Evans

Members of the South African Police Services, the Cape Town Metro Police and traffic officials at a road block checking whether motorists have authorisation to travel.

Members of the South African Police Services, the Cape Town Metro Police and traffic officials at a road block checking whether motorists have authorisation to travel. (Gallo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An employee at the Khayelitsha office of the metro police has tested positive for Covid-19, as the Western Cape's latest number of confirmed cases increases to 905. 

Traffic department spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the office was evacuated and sanitised, and would be reopened on Thursday.

Dyason said that all workers who were on the same shift are in isolation.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde announced on Monday that another person had died - the 48-year-old man was among the 17 deaths of people who had tested positive for the virus. 

By Monday, 53 of the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the province were in Khayelitsha.

The metro police have been part of the multi-agency law enforcement response, together with the SA National Defence Force, in policing the nationwide lockdown. They have been manning roadblocks, controlling access to shelters and providing security for food distribution agencies. 

Read more on:    cape town  |  coronavrus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | 2 food truck drivers injured after looters barricade road, stone truck

41 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 5 Cape Town weekend hotspots deserted during lockdown
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Modderdam 16:07 PM
Road name: Robert Sobukwe Road Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 14:53 PM
Road name: Wet Weather

More traffic reports
Better luck next time - no Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2020-04-19 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 