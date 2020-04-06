Covid-19 kills man in Western Cape taking death toll to 12 in SA

A Western Cape man who was admitted to hospital on Sunday and tested positive for Covid-19 died on Monday, the Department of Health said, noting the number of confirmed cases now sits at 1 686 which is an increase of 31.



"Today, we are saddened to report another Covid-19-related death," said Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

This means the virus has now claimed 12 people in South Africa.

MUST SEE | Drone footage shows serene visuals of Cape Town's sleepy streets

The latest victim was 57 years old and had diabetes and ischaemic heart disease.

"We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased. We must also not forget to appreciate the health workers that treated the deceased patient," said Mkhize.

Here is a breakdown of all cases:

Gauteng 713

Western Cape 462 (The province states 475 based on early information from laboratories)

KwaZulu-Natal 257

Free State 89

Eastern Cape 32

Limpopo 19

Mpumalanga 18

North West 11

Northern Cape 8

Unallocated 77

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NCID) said the public must take the risk of Covid-19 infections seriously.

"If you develop a fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches or other flu-like symptoms from two to 14 days after close contact with a person with Covid-19, you should immediately contact your healthcare provider," the NICD added.

"If you become ill, you should cover your mouth and nose, use a disposable tissue to sneeze or cough or into your flexed elbow. Dispose of tissues into a bin and immediately wash your hands. Wash your hands regularly using soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitisers [containing at least 60% alcohol]."

The NICD also provided a comparison of new cases over the past few days.

