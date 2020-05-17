 

Covid-19: King William's Town police station closed after cops test positive

2020-05-17 18:15

Ntwaagae Seleka

The King William's Town police station was closed after officers tested positive for Covid-19. A community hall will now be temporarily used to continue operations.

In a statement on Sunday, the King William's Town police station said the Client Service Centre will be operating from the hall.

The hall will only be used for clients to obtain affidavits.

Police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni also said the old police contact details were not working, but the station could be reached through 10111 or the station commander on 082 446 3915.

"The old building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again. King William's Town SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this," said Tonjeni.

