Covid-19: More than 900 new cases bring SA's total to 16 433, as death toll rises to 286

With another 22 coronavirus related deaths recorded in the country over the last 24 hours, the total has increased to 286, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Of the 286 deaths registered, 160 were males and 126 females.

The Western Cape has registered 166 deaths.

Mkhize also confirmed that there had been 918 new confirmed coronavirus cases, taking the total in the country to 16 433.

He added that the number of recoveries to date had risen to 7 298.

"About 475 071 tests have been conducted, with 14 198 done in the last 24-hour cycle," said Mkhize.

"As we prepare for the easing of lockdown regulations, high-risk age groups and those with comorbidities, such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiac disease, obesity and people living with HIV, must take extra precautions and the necessary steps to avoid possible exposure to Covid-19."