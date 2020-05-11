 

Coronavirus: Nearly 100 inmates in East London test positive

2020-05-11 22:48

Ntwaagae Seleka

The Department of Correctional Services says the total number of positive coronavirus cases, including officials and prisoners, currently stands at 321.

In a statement on Monday evening, correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said there had been 98 new infections among inmates at the East London facility.

The department also confirmed that an additional six officials and three inmates tested positive in the Western Cape, while Kimberly registered one case - an official.

LIST | Covid-19: These inmates WILL NOT be released by the government

"In order to avail immediate expertise in the management of infections, prevention and control measures, the department has appointed a medical advisory panel and an additional 393 nursing personnel.

Recoveries

"This measure is also aimed at strengthening the capacity of the department in dealing with the coronavirus, particularly in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape. The number of recoveries has increased to 92," said Nxumalo.

The breakdown is as follows:

Eastern Cape: 223 cases, 59 recoveries and two deaths;

Western Cape: 81 cases, 30 recoveries and one death;

Gauteng: 13 cases and one recovery;

Limpopo: two cases and one recovery;

Northern Cape: one case;

