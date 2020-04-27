 

Covid-19: Nearly 4 000 contacts in Gauteng complete 14-day monitoring process

2020-04-27 20:49

Canny Maphanga

The Gauteng government deployed a team of health workers to the Stjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra, Johannesburg to test people for Covid-19. (Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images)

The Gauteng government deployed a team of health workers to the Stjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra, Johannesburg to test people for Covid-19. (Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A total of 3 758 out of a total 8 117 contacts of people who tested positive for Covid-19 have completed the 14-day monitoring process and have left isolation, the Gauteng Department of Health said in a statement on Monday.

Contacts refer to individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19.

As of Monday, 27 April, 2020, Gauteng has 1 331 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 868 recoveries, and eight deaths, according to the province's statistics.

National figures released later on Monday night, and at a later reporting time, has the new provincial total at 1353 cases.

In addition, a total of 73 people are currently hospitalised in public and private healthcare facilities across the province.

Breakdown per district:

Johannesburg: 788

Ekurhuleni: 297

Tshwane: 133

Sedibeng: 15

West Rand: 43

Unallocated: 55

Total: 1 331

The sub-district with the highest number of cases is the City of Johannesburg E - 248 cases - which consists of Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton.

City of Johannesburg B is right behind with 145 cases, which consists of Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown and Parktown North.

The third highest sub-district is Ekurhuleni North with 119 cases, which consists of Kempton Park, Edenvale, Tembisa and Bapsfontein.

*This story has been updated.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  coronavirus  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Coronavirus | Data shows last of tourism industry as SA knew it

2020-04-27 19:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Making the most of lockdown: Fun with four-legged companions
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Parklands 06:16 AM
Road name: Sandown Road

Cape Town 06:14 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-04-26 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 