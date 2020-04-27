Covid-19: Nearly 4 000 contacts in Gauteng complete 14-day monitoring process

The Gauteng government deployed a team of health workers to the Stjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra, Johannesburg to test people for Covid-19. (Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images)

A total of 3 758 out of a total 8 117 contacts of people who tested positive for Covid-19 have completed the 14-day monitoring process and have left isolation, the Gauteng Department of Health said in a statement on Monday.

Contacts refer to individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19.

As of Monday, 27 April, 2020, Gauteng has 1 331 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 868 recoveries, and eight deaths, according to the province's statistics.

National figures released later on Monday night, and at a later reporting time, has the new provincial total at 1353 cases.

In addition, a total of 73 people are currently hospitalised in public and private healthcare facilities across the province.

Breakdown per district:

Johannesburg: 788

Ekurhuleni: 297

Tshwane: 133

Sedibeng: 15

West Rand: 43

Unallocated: 55

Total: 1 331

The sub-district with the highest number of cases is the City of Johannesburg E - 248 cases - which consists of Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton.

City of Johannesburg B is right behind with 145 cases, which consists of Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown and Parktown North.

The third highest sub-district is Ekurhuleni North with 119 cases, which consists of Kempton Park, Edenvale, Tembisa and Bapsfontein.

*This story has been updated.