Covid-19: Nearly 4 000 contacts in Gauteng complete 14-day monitoring process

A total of 3 758 out of a total 8 117 contacts of people who tested positive for Covid-19 have completed the 14-day monitoring process and have left isolation, the Gauteng Department of Health said in a statement on Monday.
Contacts refer to individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19.
As of Monday, 27 April, 2020, Gauteng has 1 331 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 868 recoveries, and eight deaths, according to the province's statistics.
National figures released later on Monday night, and at a later reporting time, has the new provincial total at 1353 cases.
In addition, a total of 73 people are currently hospitalised in public and private healthcare facilities across the province.
Breakdown per district:
Johannesburg: 788
Ekurhuleni: 297
Tshwane: 133
Sedibeng: 15
West Rand: 43
Unallocated: 55
Total: 1 331
The sub-district with the highest number of cases is the City of Johannesburg E - 248 cases - which consists of Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton.
City of Johannesburg B is right behind with 145 cases, which consists of Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown and Parktown North.
The third highest sub-district is Ekurhuleni North with 119 cases, which consists of Kempton Park, Edenvale, Tembisa and Bapsfontein.
