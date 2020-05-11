Covid-19: North West records first death - national death toll rises to 206, cases jump to 10 652

North West province has recorded its first coronavirus related death, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday.

In his usual national update, Mkhize said 12 more people had died of Covid-19, taking the total number of deaths to 206.

The Western Cape registered eight new deaths, the Eastern Cape two, KwaZulu-Natal one, and the North West one, which is the province's first.

Mkhize said the number of people who tested positive now stood at 10 652, with 637 new cases confirmed on Monday.

He added, however, that 4 357 people had recovered from the virus.

Mkhize expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

The Western Cape remains the province with the highest number of positive cases, currently sitting at 52.8% of the total national cases at 5 621. The province also recorded the highest spike in new numbers, with 453 new cases.

Gauteng has 1 971 cases, KwaZulu-Natal 1 372 and the Eastern Cape with 1 356 cases.

The health minister also applauded all health workers at the forefront of the fight against the virus.





