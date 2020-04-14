 

Covid-19 outbreak at another hospital - this time at Mediclinic Morningside

2020-04-14 19:55

Tammy Petersen

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Twelve staff members, including seven healthcare workers, have tested positive for the coronavirus at Mediclinic Morningside in Sandton, the private hospital group has confirmed.

The hospital has now introduced strict access measures, and will disinfect certain areas. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lockdown: 10 people arrested after discovery of cigarettes worth R1.5m

32 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Health Minister Zweli Mkhize holds virtual Covid-19 engagement with experts
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Mitchells Plain 18:32 PM
Road name: A Z Berman Road

Chapmans Peak 05:30 AM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

More traffic reports
Sweet Monday for 2 Daily Lotto winners 2020-04-13 22:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 