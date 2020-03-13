 

Covid-19 patient with renal disease not critical, says Gauteng health dept

2020-03-13 15:00

Compiled by Canny Maphanga

South African health care company Netcare has started to implement extraordinary sanitary protective measures in their hospitals amid the outbreak of COVID-19. (Michele Spatari / AFP)

South African health care company Netcare has started to implement extraordinary sanitary protective measures in their hospitals amid the outbreak of COVID-19. (Michele Spatari / AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Gauteng Department of Health on Thursday backtracked on their initial statement which said a Covid-19 patient in the province with renal disease was in a critical state.

"He travelled to Italy and Austria (the travel dates were not known at the time of the report). It is now known that he is not critical as stated earlier, but he is doing well," spokesperson Kwara Kekana told News24.

On Wednesday, the department stated the 57-year-old patient, who is one of the 24 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the country, had renal disease and was in a critical condition.

This was what worried the department, according to Health MEC Bandile Masuku.

"Those are two factors which usually give us a severe pattern of the disease that we have seen," Masuku had previously said.

READ | Coronavirus: Gauteng Covid-19 patient critical as he battles renal disease

The MEC was on SABC on Thursday morning to clarify that the department was worried about the patient because he was part of a high risk group "in terms of age and in terms of the co-morbid disease he has, which is his renal disease".

"He is still doing well, he is not in a bad situation - I just wanted to correct that fact," Masuku explained.

Four more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the national health department on Thursday evening, bringing the total to 17. By Friday afternoon, the department confirmed the number was now at 24.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in SA: 4 more cases with first case of local transmission confirmed

News24 reached out to the Gauteng health department for additional updates on the patient - it will be added once received.

For more on the coronavirus and the experiences of South Africans living in Italy under quarantine, listen to our podcast on SoundCloud.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

CORONAVIRUS LIES | No, a Fourways school has not been quarantined: Debunking the hoaxes around Covid-19

2020-03-12 08:19

Inside News24

 
/News
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Crowd at Ultra SA festival lifts quadriplegic man up so he can see the stage
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Mitchells Plain 16:12 PM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

Simon's Town 16:12 PM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

More traffic reports
Just one winner in the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-03-12 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 