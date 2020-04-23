 

Covid-19 | Six pharmacists infected at Charlotte Maxeke hospital, health dept confirms

2020-04-23 10:48

Kaveel Singh

Six pharmacists at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital have contracted Covid-19, according to the Gauteng Department of Health.

"The Gauteng Department of Health can confirm that six pharmacy staff at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19," department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said on Thursday.

Two sources at the hospital, which has been a vital facility during the national lockdown, said it suffered the outbreak after a pharmacy intern tested positive late last week.

Other staff were urged to head to the hospital to be tested and it eventually emerged that pharmacists and assistant pharmacists also tested positive.

There are at least 50 staffers who are still awaiting results, the two sources added.

Also read: Covid-19 | Gauteng hospitals ready themselves for increase in patients

Pictures of an industrial cleaning process under way at the hospital on Monday were leaked to News24, confirming infection concerns at the facility.

Kekana also confirmed this, saying: "The process of tracing and testing close contacts has already begun, including the testing of staff, and the disinfecting of the area in the hospital where the team worked."

covid, coronavirus
At least six pharmacy staff at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19. (Supplied)

Concerns over processes

The sources also told News24 that pharmacists at the inpatients department received prescriptions directly from Covid-19 wards.

Not enough precautions were taken to protect pharmacists, one of them alleged.

They added that prescriptions came down from the wards "and they touch them and have runners in between and bring it to the pharmacy from the wards".

"From the time they knew about the virus, the pharmacy staff were speaking to managers about PPE (personal protective equipment) and obviously, wanted a procedure where they do not touch scripts. There was a suggestion for electronic scripts but managers were not supportive of that."

While shopping centres were closing at the slightest hint of the virus, there was no indication of closure from the hospital management, one of the sources said.

covid,coronavirus,rona
The facility has to be disinfected this week. (Supplied)

"On the news, you hear them closing centres when there are one or two confirmed cases. This is a big hospital and no one knows about it and patients don't know anything. It is not fair to patients."

Another source who works closely with the pharmacy department at the hospital told News24 there was constant pressure to be at work.

"They don't want to hear any excuses. It is so bad at the moment. We are hoping something can be done because we are losing medical professionals to this virus and management does not care."

coronavirus,covid19,rona,cori
(Supplied)

Responding to the allegations, Kekana said some concerns have been attended to.

"Some of the concerns raised by staff have been addressed. Staff members are either in quarantine or isolation, depending on their status."

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Why the cigarette ban during lockdown? Five medical experts weigh in

2020-04-23 10:22

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on economic and social relief measures
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Khayelitsha 10:13 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Macassar 07:38 AM
Road name: Govan Mbeki Road

More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players win R139K jackpot each 2020-04-22 21:52 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 