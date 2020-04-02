Covid-19: UCT's cases rise to 6, numbers increase in Cape Town suburbs

Nurses in the isolation unit at Tygerberg Hospital in the Western Cape. (Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)

A third UCT student has tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of cases at the institution to six.

University spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the student tested positive on Sunday, 29 March.

"The student is receiving medical support and identified contacts were traced and advised to go into quarantine," he said.

Three staff members are among those who tested positive.

Self-isolation

Those who tested positive immediately went into self-isolation for 14 days and their identified contacts went into quarantine as soon as they were traced.

"The university continues to wish all the affected staff members and students well and a speedy return to good health."

Meanwhile, a Covid-19 committee formed by residents of Bo-Kaap in the city, announced that an 81-year-old woman tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the number of cases in the area to two.

In a statement, the Covid-19 Bo-Kaap community response team said the elderly woman had no idea where she contracted the virus and asked residents to stay indoors.



This comes after a 73-year-old Mogamat Salie, a lifelong resident in the neighbourhood, contracted the virus. He is in hospital.

The woman's family said they would not release her name, but said she was in hospital in isolation.

"We have it under control and are in contact with the Department of Health."



They "humbly" asked the community not to contact them during the emotionally stressful time.

Known contacts have been given to the authorities who work on tracing people she may have come into contact with.

A "virtual thikr" (prayer gathering) will also be held from the The Auwal Mosque later on Thursday.

In an urgent message to the community on YouTube, Sheikh Ismail Londt said: "We cannot be going out so frequently for goods in the current situation."

"This is like nothing that we've known before," he said, imploring people who think they are strong, especially the elderly who have survived many life experiences, to take the coronavirus seriously and limit leaving their homes.