 

Covid-19: Western Cape death tally rises to 156 - total cases now 9 246 with 3 521 recoveries

2020-05-17 19:47

Ntwaagae Seleka

*Note: Due to different reporting times, the provincial numbers will differ to the national numbers for given provinces by a few cases per day.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional nine coronavirus deaths, bringing the total in the province to 156. 

Premier Alan Winde said, as of 13:00 on Sunday, the Western Cape had 9 246 confirmed cases, with 5 569 active cases, and 3 521 recoveries.

"We are pleased to report that over 3 500 people in the province have recovered from coronavirus infections. The rate of recovery in Witzenberg now stands at 70% of all cases, and in the Western region, half of all recorded cases to date have recovered. These are especially promising numbers as both of these areas are considered hotspots in the province. 

"The majority of people will only experience mild symptoms and 90% of patients will not need to be hospitalised. While many will recover without complications, we must not underestimate the impact of Covid-19, especially on the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. 

"The infection curve in the Western Cape is moving faster, and we are seeing higher rates of community transmission," said Winde.

He said the Western Cape's death rate stands at 1.68% of the total caseload, which is in line with international norms.

"Our data also shows us that the overwhelming majority of Covid-19 positive people who have died in the province have had one or more comorbidities. 

"It is, therefore, imperative that vulnerable residents take extra precautions - by staying home as much as possible to reduce the risk of infection, and by strictly abiding to the golden rules.

"We can all help to protect the vulnerable by sticking to these same golden rules. Those residents who live with a member who may be vulnerable must be vigilant to ensure that they do not put their loved ones at additional risk," said Winde.

He said the province's hotspot plan is systematically addressing infections in nine geographic locations in the province, using the skills, data and experience available across all government departments.

