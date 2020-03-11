CR17 judgment: Campaign funding will be discussed at ANC's national general council, says Duarte

ANC deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte says that campaign funding will form part of tough discussions at the party's upcoming national general council.

This comes after the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday set aside findings and remedial action by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking to news broadcasters, Duarte said the Constitution includes a clause which reviews the findings of the Public Protector and the courts.

She said that there was a concern that businesses picking and choosing preferred candidates instead of ordinary branch members.

The CR17 campaign, which was established to fund his bid for the ANC presidency, became a point of contention with numerous political leaders questioning the excessive use of money at ANC conferences.

Although the phenomenon is not new, many have decried the names which appeared on leaked emails, which include known captains of industry and high-profile politicians.

Judgment welcomed

The ANC on Tuesday welcomed the judgment, with national spokesperson Pule Mabe saying all parties could now move forward to focus on the country's ailing economy. Duarte added that the matter was not about the battle between the two power players, but it was "about the defence of systems that must work properly and must give us the results we require".

Mkhwebane suffered a major blow on Tuesday when a full bench of judges found that she had displayed a lack of understanding of the law and was reckless in her investigation and findings against Ramaphosa in her report into his CR17 campaign.

It ruled her entire investigation into donations made to his campaign to become ANC president in 2017 unlawful, and stated that it did not fall under her jurisdiction. The report was set aside and Mkhwebane was ordered to pay punitive costs.

"I am pleased the process is done, but it doesn't take away the concern of influence of money at conferences," Duarte said.