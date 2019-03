A crane collapsed on Tuesday night, narrowly missing an Engen garage in Westdene, Johannesburg.

According to community Facebook Page Westdene and Sophiatown CROWS, the crane was laying slabs at a construction site opposite the petrol station on the corner of Perth and Lewes streets.

It fell over around 21:00, just missing the garage.

There was no major damage reported and no injuries, the group said on Facebook.

