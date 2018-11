Six people died and 10 were injured in a collision between a truck and a minibus taxi on the N3 South near Heidelberg Road in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg on Monday.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson Vincent Khoza told News24 that four women and two men perished, while the 10 injured were transported to hospitals in the area for treatment.

"The truck driver was not hurt, it was only the taxi passengers and the taxi driver who were taken to hospital," he said.

He added that all emergency services were on the scene and that SAPS would be conducting an investigation.

Khoza advised drivers to find alternative routes as the highway will be sealed off until further notice.