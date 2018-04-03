 

Cresta shopping centre calls for assistance in tracking down robbers

2018-04-03 07:37

Christina Pitt

Cresta Shopping Centre in Randburg, Johannesburg, has pleaded with members of the public to come forward if they have any information about the armed robbery that took place at Edgars Connect on Monday.

The matter is being investigated by the Linden Police station.

Three suspects fled the scene in two getaway cars – a white Toyota Corolla and silver Hyundai i20, with fake registration plates.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said that shots were fired in the parking area at Cresta.

A staff member from a nearby store noticed suspicious activity in and around the Edgars Connect store and alerted Cresta security and management, said mall spokesperson Candice Mullins.

No civilians were hurt and the suspects got away with unknown merchandise.

Cresta general manager Virginia Bester assured shoppers that security is a top priority.

"Security and safety is a top priority for Cresta management and our security teams, and we will continue in our efforts to make the centre a safe environment where our tenants and shoppers feel safe," she said.

