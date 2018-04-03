Cresta shopping centre calls for assistance in tracking down robbers

Cresta Shopping Centre in Randburg, Johannesburg, has
pleaded with members of the public to come forward if they have any information
about the armed robbery that took place at Edgars Connect on Monday.
The matter is being investigated by the Linden Police
station.
Three suspects fled the scene in two getaway cars – a white
Toyota Corolla and silver Hyundai i20, with fake registration plates.
Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said that shots
were fired in the parking area at Cresta.
A staff member from a nearby store noticed suspicious
activity in and around the Edgars Connect store and alerted Cresta security and
management, said mall spokesperson Candice Mullins.
No civilians were hurt and the suspects got away with
unknown merchandise.
Cresta general manager Virginia Bester assured shoppers that
security is a top priority.
"Security and safety is a top priority for Cresta management
and our security teams, and we will continue in our efforts to make the centre
a safe environment where our tenants and shoppers feel safe," she said.