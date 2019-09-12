 

Crime Stats: Murder of women down by 5.4%, but child murders increase in 2018/19

Ethan van Diemen

Minister of Police Bheki Cele briefing the media. (Ethan Van Diemen, News24)

The number of women murdered in the 2018/19 financial year in South African decreased, but the number of children murdered increased, MPs heard on Thursday.

In a briefing to Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police, Police Minister Bheki Cele anticipated the reaction to the results, saying: "Our statistics are not rosy."

There were 2 771 women murdered in the period, down from 2 930, a decrease of 5.4%.

However, there were 1 014 children murdered in the 2018/19 financial year, a 2.9% increase from the 985 murders the previous year.

Reported sexual offences against women decreased slightly to 36 597 in the 2018/19 financial year, a decrease of 0.4%.

There was also an increase in sexual offences against children, with 24 387 children falling victim, a 3.8% increase.

The briefing continues.

