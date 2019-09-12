 

Crime Stats: Murder, sexual offences rose in 2018/19

2019-09-12 10:33

Jan Gerber

Police Minister Bheki Cele has arrives at Parliament for the release of the crime statistics. (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Murder, sexual offences and other contact crimes rose in the past financial year, the Portfolio Committee on Police heard on Thursday.

As the police presented the annual crime statistics, MPs heard that there were 21 022 murders in the 2018/19 financial year - 686 more than the previous year and an increase of 3.4%.

Sexual offences increased by 4.6% to 52 420 offences – 2 312 more than the year before.

There were 18 980 attempted murders – an increase of 746 cases or 4.1%.

Assault with the intention to commit grievous bodily harm increased by 2.2% or 3 670 cases, to 170 079 cases.

There were 162 012 common assault cases – an increase of 3.7%.

Robbery with aggravating circumstances increased by 1.2% to 140 032 cases – 1 668 more than the year before. This category includes hijackings, cash-in-transit robberies and robberies at commercial and residential properties. Robberies at residential properties was the only sub-category that increased.

Common robbery increased by 2% and arson increased by 5.5% to 4 083 cases – 214 more than the year before.

There were 113 089 cases of malicious damage to property - an increase of 1 597 cases or 1.4%.

In total, contact crimes - the categories listed above – increased by 2.6% on average.

The briefing continues.

