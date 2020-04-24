 

Criminal charge laid against KZN woman after 'ape' remark aimed at President Ramaphosa

2020-04-24 11:57

Canny Maphanga

Police are investigating a KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) woman for allegedly making a derogatory remark about President Cyril Ramaphosa on social media.

"I can confirm that a case of crimen injuria is being investigated against a KZN woman after she allegedly referred to the president in a derogatory manner [on] her Facebook page," national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo told News24 on Friday.

This comes after a case was registered at the Brighton Beach police station on Tuesday evening.

Her Facebook account has since been deactivated.

Various media reported that the woman referred to Ramaphosa as "an ape trying to act like a first world president".

An arrest has not been made.

cyril ramaphosa  |  durban  |  crime
