 

Criminal complaint laid against SACE for failing to vet teachers against sex offenders register

2018-05-30 14:42

Christina Pitt

The DA flag is waving. (Nelius Rademan, Gallo Images, Foto24, file)

The DA flag is waving. (Nelius Rademan, Gallo Images, Foto24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Sonja Boshoff and fellow party members have laid a criminal complaint against South African Council for Educators (SACE) board members for failing to vet teachers against the sex offenders register.

The party says one of SACE's core functions was to vet teachers against the register before issuing licences, in terms of section 47 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act.

On Sunday, City Press reported that the council had no access to the register for 10 years.

"SACE has failed our children and, as Child Protection Week draws to a close, it is imperative that the teacher-vetting body's leadership is held accountable," Boshoff said.

READ: 'Our teachers want sex'

SACE spokesperson Themba Ndhlovu told News24 that the issue was slightly more complicated.

"For us to have access to the sex offenders register, we have to go through the director generals," he said.

He said meetings over the matter had recently taken place, but concurred it was a "concern".

Boshoff also took aim at Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga for not ensuring that SACE, which is an entity of the Department of Education, was not breaking the law.

"Minister Motshekga should now prove that her department is committed to ensuring children are safe at schools and support the call the DA has repeatedly made for this through our #SafeSchools campaign," she said.

The DA also urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to end sexual and physical violence at schools through a collaborative effort with the South African Police Service, Basic Education, Social Development and Justice departments.

"Our children cannot achieve their full potential when schools are unsafe. The government needs to take swift action to make sure our children are safe at school," Boshoff said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    da  |  education

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sadia Sukhraj's alleged hijacker claims police beat him

2018-05-30 13:37

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Murder-accused Jason Rohde testifies about wife's death
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, May 29 2018-05-29 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 