 

Criminal probe under way after audio clip, purportedly of the Tshwane mayor and a councillor, is released

2019-11-24 19:48
Stevens Mokgalapa. (Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24)

Stevens Mokgalapa. (Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The release of an audio clip, purportedly of Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and Roads and Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge, has led to the investigation of blackmail and extortion allegations by Brooklyn police.

In the clip, which was circulated on social media on Sunday, two office bearers can be heard discussing their colleagues in the council and engaging in intimate activity, mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said in a statement on Sunday.

"Both Cllrs Mokgalapa and Senkubuge view this recording in a very serious light. Not only is it illegal to obtain such in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act, it is also being used as a tool to blackmail and extort undue favours from the City of Tshwane," 

Mokgalapa added that they were aware of the audio recording for several days. 

"Threats to release the recording have been communicated to us via an intermediary wherein certain demands have been made," he said.

He added that the demands included the reinstatement of four officials who were suspended for violations of the Municipal Finance Management Act and other relevant statutes governing the conduct of officials of the municipality.

"We have both refused to give in to the demands of these individuals who are hell bent on seeing us break the law to give them easy passage back into the municipality. This is despite the serious nature of the allegations they are facing. We will not sacrifice our oaths of office and betray the trust that the people of Tshwane have placed in us," Mokgalapa said. 

He questioned why officials were using such tactics to get back into the municipality, instead of allowing the disciplinary process to go ahead, if they had done nothing wrong.  

"If they’re indeed targets of a campaign to purge the municipality of certain individuals as it's claimed, then they should allow the disciplinary proceedings to exonerate them," Mokgalapa said.

- Compiled by Vanessa Banton

Read more on:    stevens mokgalapa  |  pretoria
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Abandoned newborn boy found alive in Plessislaer, KZN

23 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Joburg police catch suspected handbag snatcher who wrestled woman to the ground
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:07 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 06:07 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
No Daily Lotto winner, jackpot stands at R200 000 2019-11-23 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 