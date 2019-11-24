Criminal probe under way after audio clip, purportedly of the Tshwane mayor and a councillor, is released

The release of an audio clip, purportedly of Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and Roads and Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge, has led to the investigation of blackmail and extortion allegations by Brooklyn police.

In the clip, which was circulated on social media on Sunday, two office bearers can be heard discussing their colleagues in the council and engaging in intimate activity, mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said in a statement on Sunday.

"Both Cllrs Mokgalapa and Senkubuge view this recording in a very serious light. Not only is it illegal to obtain such in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act, it is also being used as a tool to blackmail and extort undue favours from the City of Tshwane,"

Mokgalapa added that they were aware of the audio recording for several days.

"Threats to release the recording have been communicated to us via an intermediary wherein certain demands have been made," he said.

He added that the demands included the reinstatement of four officials who were suspended for violations of the Municipal Finance Management Act and other relevant statutes governing the conduct of officials of the municipality.

"We have both refused to give in to the demands of these individuals who are hell bent on seeing us break the law to give them easy passage back into the municipality. This is despite the serious nature of the allegations they are facing. We will not sacrifice our oaths of office and betray the trust that the people of Tshwane have placed in us," Mokgalapa said.

He questioned why officials were using such tactics to get back into the municipality, instead of allowing the disciplinary process to go ahead, if they had done nothing wrong.

"If they’re indeed targets of a campaign to purge the municipality of certain individuals as it's claimed, then they should allow the disciplinary proceedings to exonerate them," Mokgalapa said.

- Compiled by Vanessa Banton