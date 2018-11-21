Crooks, dogs, Stratcom and casualties of war - 11 quotes from Malema outside the state capture commission

EFF leader Julius Malema launched an attack on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, the media and the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday outside the venue where the commission is being held. Here are some of his most memorable quotes from the briefing:

LIVE: Gordhan condemns political interference, attacks on family members of #StateCaptureInquiry witnesses



1. Journalists are crooks

Malema accused the media of ignoring allegations he has made against Gordhan and told his supporters that the party would ignore questions from a number of media houses.

"These crooks who are calling themselves journalists are sitting with those questions. They have never asked Pravin. The deputy president of the EFF came here yesterday and spoke. Instead of repeating those quotes they asked Pravin: 'Why is the EFF attacking you?' I want the EFF leadership from today and the membership to know we are not answering any question[s] from Tiso Blackstar, Daily Maverick, Scorpio, and e.tv which ask us about our wives, about our relatives, about anyone we know, until we ask Pravin these questions in a live interview."

2. Same WhatsApp group

Malema attempted to liken Gordhan to former president Jacob Zuma by implying they were both part of the same "corrupt" party.

"Gordhan and Zuma are the same WhatsApp group. What is the name of the WhatsApp group? ANC. Who is the administrator of that WhatsApp group? Cyril Ramaphosa."

3. Fruit of a rotten tree

"How can Pravin be a fruit of a rotten tree and not be rotten himself? Because Pravin is in the ANC. Why do you say on the one hand the ANC is corrupt but on the other hand Pravin is different? Why do you say on the one hand the ANC is corrupt, on the other hand say Cyril is different? They are the same."

4. The enemy of our enemy

Probably expecting his detractors to ask why he was attacking Gordhan now when he supported him previously, Malema said he had warned the minister that he would be next, once Zuma was gone.

"When Zuma was fighting with Pravin, we said to Pravin: 'The enemy of our enemy is our friend. Come here, let's fight Zuma, but you must know, when we are done with Zuma we are coming back to you.'"

5. A dog of white monopoly capital

It wouldn't be a Malema speech without the mention of white monopoly capital.

"Our attack on Pravin is an attack on white monopoly capital because Pravin is a dog of white monopoly capital."

6. Media a bunch of 'hypocrites'

Malema accused the media of refusing to investigate Gordhan's daughter, who he alleges is in business with the state.

"Why should we be treated differently [by the media]? We were asked about Brian Shivambu. Brian Shivambu is not a leader of the EFF. He's a younger brother of Floyd Shivambu. But Brian Shivambu was made a celebrity by the newspapers. But they are refusing to do the same with Pravin's daughter. Tiso Blackstars, you are a group of hypocrites and you shall not ask us any questions until you have subjected Pravin to the same arrangement you are doing to the rest of us."

7. 'Stratcom is alive'

Malema likened the media to the apartheid government's "Stratcom" - a disinformation campaign funded by the government, which included placing journalists in newsrooms as spies and spreading apartheid propaganda.

"Some fools who are part of Stratcom are saying: 'Why is the media covering Floyd with unfounded allegations?' You said the same thing when we started with Zuma. You said we are saying unfounded allegations. You said we are disrespectful. You are repeating the same mistakes, even when we give you direction about where corruption is."

And later…

"Stratcom is alive. Every day EFF receives all types of questions because they are trying to silence EFF."

8. There may be 'casualties'

According to Malema, this is war.

"Let's attack, fighters. Let's occupy every street, every house; every space in society. Let us not leave the enemy to chance. Where we meet the enemy, we must crush the enemy. On Facebook, Twitter, social media, be there, guard the revolution. When the enemy raises its ugly head, don't hit the head, cut the head. No time to entertain enemies of revolution. We must protect the revolution at all costs."

9. But don't use violence against journalists

Malema mentioned by name a number of journalists who he accused of being President Ramaphosa's "defence force". However, he told his supporters not to be violent toward these journalists.

"These people I'm mentioning them by name, you must engage with them from a civilised point of view. You must never be violent with them. Violence is for the empty heads. In the EFF we thrive through superior logic. Some of them are women. You must be extremely gentle with them. And don't use their gender status to attack them. Engage with them from an intellectual point of view. Display discipline and intellectual superiority when engaging with them."

And don't kill them…

"I've got many of them on my Twitter on my phone here. I talk to them all the time but I disagree with them. I don't have to declare them enemies. I don't have to kill them. I want them to live long, to see the success of the EFF. All we are asking from the media - be honest."

10. 'That bastard'

Malema accused evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius of being conflicted because he apparently provided pro bono legal advice to Gordhan's spokesperson, Adrian Lackay.

"This commission, our trust is getting tested gradually. This man who is asking PG [Pravin Gordhan] questions provided [advice] on pro bono basis to Adrian Lackay. Adrian Lackay is a spokesperson of Gordhan, that's why even when Pravin doesn't answer questions, the bastard doesn't interrupt. The bastard doesn't tell Pravin to answer. Instead they allow Pravin to lecture them. Because Pravin is so arrogant... this matter was brought to the attention of the commission. This chairperson still allowed this person to continue asking Pravin leading questions."

According to eNCA, the Academic and Professional Staff Association wanted Pretorius removed because of this apparent conflict of interest. Zondo, however, ruled no substantive allegations had been brought to the commission's attention, and that Pretorius could stay.

11. A 'Mickey Mouse commission'

Malema explained that he went to court to defend the establishment of the commission, but that it had not turned out as he had hoped.

"When we went to defend it in court, we had a particular picture in mind of what this commission would look like - not this Mickey Mouse one. Not this commission [that] takes place in an expensive building. Why didn't the commission, particularly the chairperson, encourage them to take place in a government hall?"



KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter