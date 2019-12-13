Crooks throw in the towel after being caught with loads of washing powder worth R500 000

Ekurhuleni Metro Police officers have arrested 10 men and recovered R500 000 worth of stolen washing powder in Benoni.

The men were caught red-handed with the stolen goods.

Officers were tracing a truck which had been hijacked while transporting boxes of the washing powder.

Spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said on Thursday that a reported hijacked white Iveco truck, with two empty trailers, was recovered by the Benoni Flying Squad abandoned at corner of Snake and Voortrekker roads in Benoni.

It is believed that the heavy motor vehicle was transporting MAQ powder soap to different places in the area when it was hijacked.

"The EMPD specialised task team, who had their ears on the ground, followed the circulating information concerning the robbery, and jumped into action in collaboration with the Tracker SA.

"The last coordinates readings of a tracking device in the vehicle, pointed officers to a warehouse in Apex industrial site and a storage building on Detroit Street. Ten men between the ages of 20 and 48, including the building owner, were caught sorting out R500 000 worth of boxes containing washing powder," said Mokheseng.

The men were then arrested on the scene.

Mokheseng said the cargo and the truck would be handed back to the owner as soon as necessary examinations had been completed.

The men are expected to appear in the Benoni Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.