 

Crusaders 'terror plot': Another man arrested in Cape Town after explosives, devices found

2019-12-06 10:27

Jenna Etheridge

The Hawks confiscated an illegal gun and explosives. (Hawks)

The Hawks confiscated an illegal gun and explosives. (Hawks)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Another suspected member of the National Christian Resistance Movement (NCRM), also known as the "Crusaders", has been arrested - this time in Cape Town, the Hawks said on Friday.

A team descended on the man's business premises in Kuils River on Thursday and arrested him for the illegal possession of a firearm, explosives and explosive devices, said Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

"The suspect is believed to have links with the other four suspects who have already been arrested and charged for alleged terrorist activities," he said.

READ | Terrorism accused, Crusaders leader to spend Christmas behind bars

The 46-year-old man was expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court later on Friday.

Harry Knoesen, the self-professed leader of the NCRM, was arrested at his Mpumalanga home on terrorism-related charges last week.

Possible explosives factory

This followed a two-year Hawks investigation into an alleged terrorist plot "apparently co-ordinated by the group to target national key points, shopping malls and informal settlements," Mulaudzi said.

Knoesen, 60, is a former national defence force member and retired pastor. He was apprehended and charged for terrorism-related activities in contravention of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorism and Related Activities Act as well as the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

A search at his other residence in the Eastern Cape, according to the Hawks, uncovered a possible explosives factory, electronic devices and documents as well an unlicensed firearm and ammunition that were seized for further analysis.

His arrest was soon followed by three others, including that of Riana Heymans, in Kliprivier, Johannesburg.

"Various firearms and ammunition, documents and other items were confiscated by the Criminal Record Centre (CRC) for further probing," Mulaudzi said.

Heyman, 54, together with brothers Eric Abrams, 55, and Errol Abrams, 49, appeared briefly with Knoesen in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

They will remain in police custody until their next court appearance on January 12, 2020.

Mulaudzi said their investigation continued.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

FEEL GOOD | Tears and hugs as brass band gives retiring principal a send-off to remember

2019-12-06 09:53

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Going, going, gone... Bosasa's assets auctioned off
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Dunoon 11:07 AM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
Dunoon 11:06 AM
Road name: Potsdam Road

More traffic reports
One winner bags Daily Lotto prize of R400 000! 2019-12-05 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 