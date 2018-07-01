 

Curro dismisses discrimination allegations at top school

2018-07-01 12:01

Tammy Petersen

Curro Roodeplaat School in Pretoria is seen. (Theana Breugem, Gallo Images, Foto24, file)

Curro Roodeplaat School in Pretoria is seen. (Theana Breugem, Gallo Images, Foto24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

The way teachers and parents think needs to change in SA - educator

2015-09-21 10:31

We speak to Alta Greeff, head of Curro Centre for Education Excellence, watch her tell us why schools need to re-evaluate the way they are teaching in South Africa.WATCH

Curro on Saturday said an independent investigation into alleged discriminatory practices at its Waterfall Primary pre-school has found the claims "factually erroneous".

This after the Mail and Guardian on Friday reported allegations by staff and parents alleging "racist labour practices", which resulted in three black teachers resigning.

According to the report, one teacher told the publication that teaching assistants - apparently all black - used different staff rooms to teachers, who were white. This ostensibly changed after complaints from parents.

The woman also alleged to the newspaper that once she qualified, her promotion was delayed while "less-qualified white people were appointed teachers".

Another woman claimed to have resigned because less qualified white staff earned more than she did, while another claimed children were told not to call black staffers "teacher".

According to the report, 20 parents probed the allegations and found salary discrepancies and "unhappiness about the culture at the school".

Meetings reportedly took place and a letter was sent to the Curro chief executive.

Curro stakeholder engagement officer Joy Smith told News24 on Saturday that an independent investigation was conducted and the report "refutes the allegation that there are salary discrepancies due to the race of staff members".

When asked when the investigation had been conducted and how many people were part of the investigation team, Smith would not provide further comment.

She said teachers and assistants gathered in the staff rooms at different times as they had different lunch break schedules, and that Curro had never prevented any employee from joining a trade union as it engaged with numerous unions.

"Curro does not tolerate any discriminatory practices, such as racism, in terms of its internal policies. Immediate action will be taken against any individual guilty of such practice."

She said it was "most unfortunate" that media houses had pursued this line of reporting, and the school reserved its rights to recourse without prejudice.

The allegations did not concern Curro Waterfall Primary, and "schooling has continued as usual", Smith said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    curro  |  human rights  |  racism at schools

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Here's how long it will be before blacks seriously challenge whites for leadership in SA companies

2018-07-01 11:00

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Advocate Dali Mpofu defends Moyane at SARS inquiry
 

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!

A game of ‘peek-a-boo’ with man’s best friend is taking over the internet in the latest viral craze!

 

Paws

Animal lover leaves €1 million to dog that saved his life
Keeping snakes 101
Canine competitors take to the waves in the World Dog Surfing Championships
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Paarl 11:59 AM
Road name: N1

Hout Bay 08:48 AM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, June 30 2018-06-30 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 