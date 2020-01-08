 

Curro pupil at centre of 'satanic art' debacle aces his matric

2020-01-08 13:29

Jana van der Merwe

Gary Louw, a matriculator at Grantleigh College in Richards Bay, found himself in a media brawl after his school art went viral. (Photo: Supplied)

Gary Louw, a matriculator at Grantleigh College in Richards Bay, found himself in a media brawl after his school art went viral. (Photo: Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The high school pupil whose artwork caused a social media uproar last year after it was labelled "evil" and "satanic" has passed matric with flying colours.

Like thousands of others across the country, Gary Louw received an SMS with his matric results shortly after midnight last night.

"I’m very happy. It turns out I’ve managed to uphold my usual high standards," says the 18-year-old, who achieved distinctions in all eight of his subjects.

Louw, who’d completed his Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams at the private school Grantleigh in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, found himself at the centre of a controversy in November last year. Pastor Andrew Anderson, a parent at the school and pastor at the Ballito Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM), shared a video on social media in which he denounced his art as "demonic and satanistic". Grantleigh is part of the Curro school group.

Anderson went on to describe the artwork as "making a mockery of Christianity".

In an interview last year (YOU, November 7), Louw said his art had been misrepresented and taken out of context. Far from making a mockery of Christianity, it was meant to portray his personal journey of faith and his disgust with the commercialisation of religion.

READ: "Pray for him, don't judge": Readers react to Grantleigh school’s ‘demonic’ art display

Louw achieved 99% in both Maths and Fine Arts, as well as 94% in Physical Science. This puts him in the top 1% of achievers in these subjects in the IEB exams.

"I see it as a bit of poetic justice, given the controversy I was subjected to shortly before my final matric exams," he says, chuckling.

'If anything, it motivated me to work harder'

Furthermore, he achieved 90% in Afrikaans, 93% in English, 96% in Life Orientation and 90% in Applied Mathematics. His "worst" mark was 88% for Life Sciences.

He says his plans are still on course to study Science and Astrophysics at the University of Cape Town.

"Though, in the meantime, I’ve also decided to also pursue a professional art career on the side," he adds.

READ: Curro pupil speaks: 'Stop the satanic panic, art is meant to provoke thought'

Louw is excited about the documentary film Gert Koen of KIEM productions made about him and his art over the December holidays. He says the doccie is his official and detailed reaction to the "sensationalistic and reactionary" responses to his art after the pastor’s video went viral.  

"The documentary will be released on the same platform where the attack on my art was launched."

Despite everything, Louw reckons the controversy didn’t have a huge impact on his studies, because he didn’t allow any disruptions to his study schedule.

"If anything, it motivated me to work ever harder and prove people wrong."

Read more on:    curro  |  richards bay  |  matric 2019
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Leader of the pack: Top matriculant Madelein Dippenaar amped for BSc

2020-01-08 13:04

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Search for your matric results

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH | Leader of the pack: Top matriculant Madelein Dippenaar amped for BSc
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Simon's Town 14:02 PM
Road name: Main Road

Somerset West 13:57 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Tuesday's results 2020-01-07 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 