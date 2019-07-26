Customer care centre petrol bombed in Johannesburg

The City of Johannesburg has condemned an attack at the Jabuvu customer centre after a tyre and two petrol bombs were thrown into the office during the early hours of Friday morning.

According to a statement by Member of Mayoral Committee for Finance Funzela Ngobeni, the attack on the customer care centre was botched as the petrol bombs failed to explode and as a result caused minimal damage.

"No employees or residents were injured as a result of the bombing. We are putting measures in place to ensure that there is business continuity at the centre," Ngobeni said.

The incident took place following a series of Eskom-related outages in the area, Ngobeni added.

"While the community has every right to be aggrieved about the poor service delivery by the national electricity provider, such actions are unjustified because they impact the community and prevent access to basic municipal services," said Ngobeni.

"The City has already dispatched additional security, including JMPD, in and around the centre. A case of arson and malicious damage to property has been opened at the Moroka Police Station."

Ngobeni condemned the incident and vowed to bring the perpetrators to book.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter





