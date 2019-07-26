 

Customer care centre petrol bombed in Johannesburg

2019-07-26 18:56

News24 Correspondent

Petrol bombing. (iStock, file)

Petrol bombing. (iStock, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The City of Johannesburg has condemned an attack at the Jabuvu customer centre after a tyre and two petrol bombs were thrown into the office during the early hours of Friday morning.

According to a statement by Member of Mayoral Committee for Finance Funzela Ngobeni, the attack on the customer care centre was botched as the petrol bombs failed to explode and as a result caused minimal damage.  

"No employees or residents were injured as a result of the bombing. We are putting measures in place to ensure that there is business continuity at the centre," Ngobeni said.

The incident took place following a series of Eskom-related outages in the area, Ngobeni added.

"While the community has every right to be aggrieved about the poor service delivery by the national electricity provider, such actions are unjustified because they impact the community and prevent access to basic municipal services," said Ngobeni.

"The City has already dispatched additional security, including JMPD, in and around the centre. A case of arson and malicious damage to property has been opened at the Moroka Police Station."

Ngobeni condemned the incident and vowed to bring the perpetrators to book.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter



Read more on:    city of johannesburg  |  crime  |  petrol bomb
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Saturday's weather: Fire danger warnings and warmer temperatures for Northern, Western Cape

47 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No jackpot winners in Thursday's draw 2019-07-25 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 