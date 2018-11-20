Cyclist rides to nearby doctor with knife stuck to his skull after attacked

Pictures of a cyclist with a knife stuck in his skull have gone viral on social media.

The cyclist – so far only identified as Shaun, a waiter from Somerset West in the Western Cape – was on his way to work on Monday afternoon when he was attacked and stabbed about 1.5km from his workplace.

After the attack he got back on his bike – with the knife still stuck in his skull – and rode to a doctor in nearby Strand.

A receptionist at the doctor, who wants to remain anonymous, confirmed the incident to YOU. She said the cyclist has since been admitted to a hospital in Cape Town where emergency surgery was to be performed.

It’s the second attack on a cyclist in less than a week on the same 3km stretch of road between Gordon’s Bay and Strand.

Former world champion cyclist Wimpie van der Merwe, who was attacked in the same spot last week, shared Shaun’s incident on his Facebook page.

Wimpie and Elize Jansen van Rensburg, a South African professional cyclist, were cycling from Gordon’s Bay to Strand when they were attacked at about 5.40am last Wednesday.

"About 5km into our cycling session three suspects attacked us. They pulled Elize from her bike and flung her down on the pavement," Wimpie says.

"I fought back but at one stage I realised it’s either her or it’s the bike," he adds.

Elize was seriously injured and has fractures to her hip, pelvis and coccyx. The attackers made off with her cellphone.

Wimpie says the cycling community is upset and worried about the attacks on cyclists in the area.

"Elize’s husband was also attacked in the same area 18 months ago and his bike was stolen. Recently, a brick was thrown at a cyclist there and he was also mugged."

With the festive season approaching the attacks are a source of concern.

"We have a huge problem in this area," Wimpie says.