Cyclist flung down mountain after collision in Cape Town

Johannesburg - A cyclist has survived after being catapulted off the road and down the mountain, following a collision with a bus in the Camps Bay area, Western Cape Traffic said on Sunday.

"The motor [sic] cyclist was flung down the mountainside," said provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa.

On Sunday early afternoon, rescue officials were going down the mountain to assist the cyclist.

"They are on the scene busy assisting the injured."

Africa asked motorists to be aware of the scene on Victoria Road between Camps Bay and Llandudno.