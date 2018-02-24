 

Cyclist killed in hit and run ahead of Krugersdorp race

2018-02-24 20:26

Jenni Evans

(iStock)

Cape Town - well known rugby operations manager and cyclist Nino Oppel was killed in an apparent hit and run ahead of the Berge en Dale cycling race outside Krugersdorp on Saturday, a statement on behalf of the organisers said.

"In a tragic incident, before the start of the race this morning, 41-year-old Nino Oppel of Johannesburg was struck from behind by an unidentified vehicle," the statement said.

The accident occurred as he was heading to the start of the 107km event at the Cradlestone Mall from Pinehaven towards Roodepoort.

"The vehicle did not stop," the statement said.

Medics reached him within less than a minute and tried to stabilise him, but he was declared dead at the Pinehaven Hospital about five hours later.

Comment from the police was not immediately available on whether the motorist had been apprehended.

ASG Events race director Darren Herbst sent their condolences to the family.

"This is a very difficult situation for his family and we offer our heartfelt support to them," he said.

"We make every effort to secure the safety of the riders at all our events. This is very tragic."

Andy Colquhoun, spokesperson for SA Rugby said Oppel was one of their operations managers and had worked with the team organising the Cape Town Sevens rugby tournament in December.

"We are terribly shocked by Nino's death," said Colquhoun.

"He was energetic, dedicated and highly conscientious. He was a very efficient member of the team and he will be missed massively."

He said Oppel, an accountant by profession, also loved cycling.


