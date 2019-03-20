 

Cyclone Idai: SADC countries 'completely unprepared' for disaster, says Sisulu

2019-03-20 18:15

Ethan Van Diemen

South Africa's capacity to identify and respond to natural disasters has "gone down" and is worse than it was in 1999, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu told Parliament on Wednesday.

She added that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is and was "completely unprepared" for Cyclone Idai and other natural disaster events of this magnitude.

Parts of Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique have been devastated by the powerful cyclone that has left a humanitarian crisis in its wake.

Sisulu stated, in reference to the cyclone making landfall in Zimbabwe, that "we didn't detect a cyclone, we thought it was just unseasonally heavy rains". She said the damage "was beyond the [capacity of] support of South Africa".

News24 previously reported that in Zimbabwe the cyclone killed at least 98 people and more than 200 are missing.

In Malawi, the storm has affected more than a million people and more than 80 000 people were forced from their homes.

10 000 estimated dead

But it is in Mozambique where the damage has been most notable.

The minister also mentioned a phone call from Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Tuesday morning in which the president said a dam near Beira, the site of some of the most severe devastation, "was close to breaking".

The dam walls subsequently broke, compounding the destruction in the already flood-damaged and low-lying area.

"Beira is gone, completely gone," Sisulu said.

Explainer: Why southern African cyclone is so shattering

The lives of hundreds of thousands of people are at risk after a cyclone ripped into central Mozambique and heavy rains continue to fall. Aid groups report people clinging to rooftops and trees as rivers burst their banks and waters rise. Authorities openly worry that the world has not grasped the severity of the crisis.

She added that the Red Cross estimated "no less than 10 000 people [have] perished" and that ''it is a catastrophe of a magnitude we have never had on the African continent".

Sisulu said this "points to us as a collective, as the SADC, increasing our capacity of detection of weather patterns because we were completely unprepared".

She added that the SADC depended on South Africa's capacity.

Sisulu stated that "we are coordinating all the efforts from the United Nations and all other countries that are assisting in [dealing with the effects of] the cyclone".

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    southern africa  |  cyclone idai
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa makes good on NDPP directorate promise, DA calls move smoke and mirrors

5 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Investigating officer testifies in Packham murder trial
Traffic Alerts
3 jackpot winners! Daily Lotto makes it rain 2019-03-19 22:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 