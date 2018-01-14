Cyril calls for cops to act on state capture

In his speech at the ANC’s 106th birthday celebration yesterday, party president Cyril Ramaphosa spoke of a complete overhaul needed for the country’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that have been paralysed by state capture.

Ramaphosa gave the clearest indication yet that he will act to stop interference in these institutions.

Seeking to make good on his campaign refrain to deal with corruption, Ramaphosa called for security services to act.

“Strong and efficient law-enforcement agencies are critical to the fight against corruption and crime generally – and to the restoration of the integrity and legitimacy of the state,” he said.

“In this regard, the ANC is of the firm view that the country’s intelligence services, the police and prosecutorial authorities should be strengthened and fortified to act with professionalism and without fear, favour or prejudice.”

Ramaphosa lamented the state of SOEs, saying several were “in financial distress, threatening not only their own operations, but the national fiscus”.

“These challenges have been exacerbated by state capture, through which billions of rands have been illegally diverted to individuals,” he said.

Not only has corruption discouraged investment, but it has also led to divisions within the ANC and the alliance, Ramaphosa said.

Meanwhile, the ANC is still without a plan on how to implement the resolution made at Nasrec last month to expropriate land without compensation, calling on the party’s national executive committee (NEC) to develop proposals on how it should be done.

“The national conference underlined how profoundly the dispossession of the indigenous people of this country has contributed to poverty, hardship, unemployment and social dislocation,” Ramaphosa said.

“The 54th conference decided that the historic injustice of land dispossession therefore needs to be addressed with greater urgency.

“There was overwhelming support at the conference that the ANC must pursue the expropriation of land without compensation. We will do so in a manner that not only meets the constitutional requirement of redress, but also promotes economic development, agricultural production and food security.”

The move, which will require a constitutional amendment – which needs a two-thirds parliamentary majority, which the ANC does not have and which will require the buy-in by opposition parties to achieve – will be a delicate balancing act.

Ramaphosa was at pains yesterday to express that things would be considered carefully.

“We shall implement a comprehensive approach to land reform and agricultural development that utilises a range of mechanisms to accelerate the redistribution of land to black South Africans, and to provide the necessary support to ensure this is accompanied by an increase in agricultural production and food security,” he said.

“The NEC will develop proposals with regard to expropriation of land without compensation as part of the mechanisms available to government.”