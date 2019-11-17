 

Ramaphosa celebrates 67th birthday

2019-11-17 11:00

Jenna Etheridge

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address 2019 in Parliament. (Jeffrey Abrahams, Gallo Images)

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address 2019 in Parliament. (Jeffrey Abrahams, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Birthday wishes have been pouring in for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who turned 67 on Sunday.

He returned to the country earlier this week after a working visit to Brasilia in the Federative Republic of Brazil, where he participated in the 11th Brics Summit.

Last year, Ramaphosa celebrated his birthday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, while attending the African Union Summit.

The ruling party, politicians and citizens alike wished him well, including Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Ramaphosa remained an inspiration to citizens and members of the party for his commitment to the liberation struggle and the rebuilding of the country.

"As President of the Republic, he has contributed enormously toward restoring the integrity, credibility and legitimacy of our state institutions," he said.

"A unifying leader, President Ramaphosa and his collective continue to serve as a glue that holds the organisation together... We wish our President a happy birthday."

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Government positions used for Mpumalanga provincial conference race - ANC members

37 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Luyanda Botha handed three life sentences
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 10:08 AM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Somerset West 07:07 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two lucky winners on Saturday 2019-11-16 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 