Cyril who? SA tweeps lose it as US reporter refers to Ramaphosa as 'unidentified leader'

Emmanuel Macron, Cyril Ramaphosa, Justin Trudeau and Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit in France on Sunday. (Twitter)

An American journalist has drawn the ire of South Africans after she tweeted a picture of world leaders at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, identifying three heads of state except for President Cyril Ramaphosa, whom she refers to as an "unidentified leader".

Darlene Superville, a White House correspondent for the Associated Press, tweeted on Sunday: "World leader bear hug before the group photo @ #G7Summit in Biarritz, France. @EmmanuelMacron @narendramodi @JustinTrudeau and one unidentified leader."

She tagged Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, and Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, but somehow could not identify Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa arrived at the summit on Sunday and aims to market South Africa as an investment destination and trade partner during the summit, Fin24 reported.

"The working visit will also provide a platform for President Ramaphosa and members of Cabinet to invite global partners to experience South Africa as an investment destination and trade partner, and to participate in the country's efforts to secure faster, sustainable and inclusive economic growth and reduce unemployment," the Presidency said in a statement.

But Ramaphosa seemingly failed to make an impression on Superville, who has since not removed or corrected her tweet, despite South African tweeps completely losing it and pointing out her ignorance.

