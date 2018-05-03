 

'D-Day' for bus strike negotiations as unions and employers meet

2018-05-03 09:22

Mxolisi Mngadi

Golden Arrow Bus Services have stopped operating during the nationwide strike. (Jenni Evans/News24)

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has urged its members to picket at depots of all companies involved in the national bus strike.

Saftu's acting spokesperson Patrick Craven said that, through the pickets, the union would be showing its solidarity with those on strike and would insist that workers' demands be met by Thursday. 

The SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council (SARPBC) said on Wednesday that unions and employers agreed to meet again on Thursday to try and break the deadlock.

'It's D-Day," SARPBC secretary general Gary Wilson said.

Wilson added that the meeting was set for 10:00 in Gauteng.

SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) spokesperson Zanele Sabela said workers should accept the latest offer put on the table, or the lower one would kick in again.

The last offer was a 9% increase for the first year and 8% for the second year.

Transport and Omnibus Workers Union (Towu) general secretary Tony Franks said: "We want to resolve it. The public have a right to get the service."

Towu represents mainly Golden Arrow Bus Services drivers and bus engineers in Cape Town.

