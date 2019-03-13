D-Day for political parties to submit their candidate lists to IEC

It's D-Day for all political parties wishing to submit their national and provincial candidate lists to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) for this year's general elections.

Party lists will be released for public inspection shortly after 17:00 on Wednesday, IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said. These lists each contain a maximum of 400 candidates for the national election as well as a number of representatives for each provincial legislature.

"According to the election timetable, only those registered political parties which have paid their deposits and submitted candidate lists by 17:00 on March 13 will be allowed to contest the elections," the spokesperson said.

Updating the media on Tuesday, Bapela said 22 political parties had paid their deposits and 12 had submitted candidate lists. Approximately 34 parties had indicated their intention to contest.

Parties contesting both national and provincial elections are required to pay a deposit of R200 000 for the national ballot and R45 000 for each provincial ballot, she said.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule will be at the IEC offices on Wednesday to hand over the party lists. The ANC finalised its list on Monday following months of deliberations.

EFF, DA lists finalised

At least 20 people were removed from the ANC list after party vetting processes were concluded, News24 reported on Tuesday.

DA party leader Mmusi Maimane and EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi told News24 on Tuesday their respective parties would also hand over their lists of names on Wednesday.

EFF leader Julius Malema had earlier indicated to News24 the party had finalised its list.

Maimane told News24 the DA had experienced a few disputes. However, he was confident that the list the party would hand over would be a representation of the country's diversity.

"I have just finalised the process. We are comfortable the people on the list will be South Africans who will serve South Africans, who are not involved in any corruption, who are fit and competent for government."

Once Wednesday's deadline has passed, the electoral commission will have until March 19 to advise parties of any non-compliance. The parties will then be given until March 25 to rectify non-compliance.

"The election timetable also provides an opportunity for the electoral commission to notify parties of any candidates appearing on lists of other parties by March 26. The affected parties have until March 28 to submit substitutes for these candidates. The final list of candidates will be published on March 29."

